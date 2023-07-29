“Coincidences are often God’s way of remaining anonymous,” is an expression I use so frequently; it could serve as my motto.
One of those coincidences happened today. Let me set the stage.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 3:27 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. In addition, overnight heat index values in the urban areas are not expected to drop below the lower to mid 80s tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
“Coincidences are often God’s way of remaining anonymous,” is an expression I use so frequently; it could serve as my motto.
One of those coincidences happened today. Let me set the stage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.