Chowan County,
We are so thankful to our strong community, our amazing public health agency, new friends, outstanding partners and volunteers, National Guard Team and EMS workers that have stood by us each day during this pandemic.
Law enforcement has supported us by providing safe traffic control and we are especially thankful to each Chowan County resident for their patience. We have endured the wind, rain, cold and sunshine together.
We have enjoyed the random acts of kindness such as the doughnuts, candy-bars, coffee, hats and mittens and various meals provided. They have all been sincerely appreciated.
Thank you to all that are understanding of the long lines and to those that simply say, “Thank you for being here” as they drive by. Stay safe and wear your mask! Get your vaccine...and please, just BE KIND.
Chowan County Health Department Staff