Letter: Prioritize Vaccine Distribution

I read your article online about the COVID vaccine given Jan. 6-7.
See: Albemarle Regional Health Services Releases Vaccination clinic schedule/Jan. 4:
https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/news/local/albemarle-regional-health-services-releases-vaccination-clinic-schedule/article_9c0f5181-776c-5b5d-870e-8aedbc3aebc6.html
I live in Perquimans County and received my vaccine January 6, 2021.
I carpooled with two others who are over 75 years of age. I received a phone call from the Board of Health on Monday saying the vaccines were going to be given from 10-4 on Wednesday, 1/6, and from 10-6 on Thursday, 1/7.
We arrived at 8:30 a.m. My wife is waiting for the next phase in her age group.
To my surprise, I noticed a lot of people there that I knew were younger than 75. They claimed that the vaccine was given to anyone showing up.
I don't see how this was possible when I needed to show a driver's license to confirm my date of birth on the form I filled out.
This brings me to the fact that they have the forms in their possession to confirm who is at least 75 years of age.
If we are supposed to follow the CDC guidelines, then why is the Board of Health not looking out for everyone?
Joseph Michael Campbell
Hertford