Edenton history, for us old-timers in the area, means a lot. Many times we have heard, “History is history, good, bad, otherwise.” History can’t be changed in the minds of caring people. It can be hidden when a few “reformers” have an agenda and are allowed to influence the thought process, especially of politicians who think the loudest squeals are the voice of the majority.

Edenton’s true majority needs to stand up for the preservation of the town's real history. There are three issues I want to address: