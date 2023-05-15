...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: True majority must stand up for preserving Edenton's history
Edenton history, for us old-timers in the area, means a lot. Many times we have heard, “History is history, good, bad, otherwise.” History can’t be changed in the minds of caring people. It can be hidden when a few “reformers” have an agenda and are allowed to influence the thought process, especially of politicians who think the loudest squeals are the voice of the majority.
Edenton’s true majority needs to stand up for the preservation of the town's real history. There are three issues I want to address:
• The Hilton Hotel. I fully agree that SAGA pulled the wool over the eyes of Edenton leaders, who at the time were overwhelmed by an offer to preserve and refurbish the hotel, a real eyesore then and now. It is time to take legal action to get this project finished.
• The Confederate Monument. That monument, just as any street, bridge, building or school, is a remembrance of someone dear to the hearts of people of that time. It is history and all who believe in preserving history should be standing tall for the principle.
Common sense needs to step forward and reconsider the decision by the Edenton Town Council to relocate the monument to Hollowell Park. Hollowell Park is a wetlands area and without the bulkhead would be underwater. A foundation for a monument of that size will have to go to bedrock. There are other profound reasons why this is a wrong decision. Why do a few want to destroy what Edenton professes to use — history — to draw visitors to town?
• The Scout Hut. This is a historical building that some want to hide from visitors coming to Edenton to take in the history. Non-Edentonians designed the new John. A. Holmes High School with what appears to me no understanding of Edenton’s desire to be historical. The Chowan Board of Commissioners, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education, and the Edenton Town Council all share the responsibility for allowing the possible move of the Scout Hut.
The school project has a projected cost of $75 million and these officials cannot find a few dollars to relocate the thermal wells planned in the Scout Hut area. The decision that has been made appears to be lacking in common sense.
What happens when an almost century-old log cabin is jacked up and picked up to be moved to another site? It is most likely to collapse. Where are all the Scout alumni that must have many fun memories of the Scout Hut? Many Edenton natives earned their Eagle Scout on that site.
History appears to be just a word for the majority of Edentonians. If the Edenton Historical Commission really believed in their charge, they would be screaming to the high heavens and filing meaningful lawsuits to protect the history of Edenton.
I urge the Chowan Herald to stand up and tell the real story of these three issues. Do some meaningful investigation. Wake the people and your efforts will be rewarded.