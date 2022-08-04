To the Editor:
To the Editor:
We are writing this letter due to our concern for our town. We lost our son two years ago, and had a tree, bench and brick memorial placed at the Hayes Bridge waterfront park in his memory.
There is a considerable amount of litter thrown there, so we have been cleaning it up weekly, though we are in our eighties. We believe it is important to keep the park clean, both for ourselves and for tourists.
We see four possible solutions to this litter problem: one or more part-time employees; the assessment of small fines ($25) for littering; public service workers assigned to this task by a court; and volunteers (regardless of age).
This will allow the return to respect and decency for Edenton, “the South’s prettiest small town.”
Becky and Earl Bassett
Edenton
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
