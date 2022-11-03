Local business leader steps up... Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Recently, a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School. Kristin, Manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!As a teacher I was attempting to provide an incentive, letting my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to you Kristin, and your corporate offices.Martha FosterChowan Middle School Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEdenton UMC faces schismEC police investigate shooting of Chowan manEdenton wants monument update by Nov. 15River salinity higher than normalAn introduction to the new librarian...Out & About: Week of Oct. 27, 2022Albemarle Boats nets $150kWilliams joins National Society of Collegiate ScholarsBanquet honors first respondersNCHSAA state playoff football brackets released ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.