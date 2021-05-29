Make Tyrrell More Welcoming For All

I am writing in response to a letter from Denise McClees, who says she has grown weary of the conflict regarding the Confederate monument in Tyrrell County.
See:https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/opinion/letters/explaining-civil-war-columbias-confederate-statue/article_78ffb538-0de0-514b-9721-ac911ccb91b3.html
Many of us are weary of the conflict and all that the Confederate statue stands for.
I agree with Ms. McClees that the April 8 newspaper article erred in saying that the soldier atop the Tyrrell monument is James Pettigrew and is in fact nobody in particular. I am not blaming the newspaper for getting this fact wrong because a poorly researched history from several years ago made this mistake, and it has been picked up in other sources. Unfortunately, this is only one of many mistaken notions about the statute, including a few repeated by Ms. McClees.
Ms. McClees also wrote that the statue “honors the lives lost in their defeated nation.” The monument itself says it is in honor of “patriotic sons who fell in service to the Confederate States.”
There is nothing to honor about the Confederacy when you understand its central tenets and those who fought in service to the Confederacy. Taking up arms against the United States of America has never been “patriotic.”
Alexander H. Stephens, Vice President of the Confederate States of America explained the cornerstone of the Confederacy was white supremacy on March 21, 1861—before the Civil War began. In particular, he stated that “our new government[‘s] foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man, that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
The Confederate Constitution even contained a clause prohibiting passage of any law that would end slavery.
It does not take a genius to understand why this Tyrrell County statue is insulting and harmful. There is no denying the racist, white supremacist “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy or the statues like the one in Columbia.
The decision to remove this statue rests with local officials. It is a local monument, erected by a local group that no longer exists. It does not belong to the state, and the state’s statute about state monuments has no applicability.
Many communities throughout the state have already made determinations to take down these offensive statues, including Pittsboro, Lexington, Winston-Salem, and Greenville with no adverse consequences. Wilmington decided to cover its offensive statues with tarps until any legal issues could be resolved.
The University of North Carolina even removed a state owned statue on campus using an exception provided in the statute for public safety. Protests pose dangers to people on all sides of this controversy.
Public costs can be expensive in dealing with protests and the legal challenges to local officials for refusing to take action to remove such an offensive symbol sitting on the county courthouse grounds.
Tyrrell County has an opportunity to show it can be an inclusive community by removing this statue to white supremacy. People who live inside the county, who used to live in the county, or who have only read about what is happening about this monument are watching and waiting to see whether Tyrrell County hangs onto its stained past or whether the county shows it is becoming a place that welcomes everyone.
Karen Michelle Simmons Creef
Formerly of Columbia and hopeful for a return to a better community