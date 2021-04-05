More questions for Congressman Murphy

Editor's Note: Below is an email Bob Kirby sent to various community leaders who attended the Roundtable discussion with Congressman Greg Murphy on March 31 in Edenton. Letter/email was published with Kirby's permission.
For related news story, see:
https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/news/local/murphy-sees-progress-against-covid-calls-for-expanding-broadband-in-rural-areas/article_e938d3cd-b598-5eee-9c02-f39cc7b84b5a.html
I would like to wish Congressman Murphy as well as you and all of his family and staff a most Happy and Blessed Easter!
During his visit and Roundtable discussion last Wednesday, Congressman Murphy addressed several issues important to the Citizens of Chowan County.
Unfortunately, his very generous one-hour dedicated commitment to our community leadership is obviously nowhere near long enough to touch on the plethora of matters at hand.
I had several items on my list of questions and concerns from our shared constituents which were not brought before him, and would like to ask that you forward these for his consideration as his very busy schedule might allow.
The Census – As history has told us, and to place this in the medical vernacular, Chowan County is literally the “Appendix” of North Carolina’s Third Congressional District. During my twenty-plus years of being a tax payer here, I have seen our County literally vacillate from the 3rd CD to the 1st CD to being Split between the 1st and 3rd and back to the 3rd CD. As Republican Party Chair in Chowan County, it is my fervent desire that Chowan County remain, in its entirety, firmly affixed to the 3rd CD.
We have far more in common with the counties linked through our Councils of Government (COG) affiliation with the Albemarle Commission.
While I know that Congressman Murphy has little to do with the District Boundaries, one key metric which will be used by the NCGA is the 2020 Census Redistricting Count which would be used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Apparently, this data, which was supposed to be made available on April 1, 2021 has now been delayed to no earlier than September 30, 2021.
While Congressman Murphy has no control over NCGA, he does sit in the US House which controls the purse strings for literally every Federal Agency, including the US Census Bureau.
I’m sure that he is keenly aware of the disaster which sits before us if redistricting is delayed by census data delays, and I urge him to do everything within his power to have the release of this valuable Census Data expedited.
Voting – While on the subject of voting districts, I must express my displeasure at what appears to be a Federal power grab with HR-1. I believe the US Constitution (Article 1, Section 4) is quite clear in delegating responsibility for elections to the States and urge Congressman Murphy to stay strong in his opposition to this overzealous usurpation of States Rights by the Federal Government.
Immigration – While he is serving as a member of the US House of Representatives in the minority party, Congressman Murphy has witnessed, along with all of his constituents, and Republicans nationwide what unmitigated damage an unchecked majority party can wreak on our nation.
Perhaps this is most evident in our current Administration’s Immigration Policy at our Southern Border. With the virtual black-out of meaningful news by a compliant mainstream media complex, it is difficult, if not impossible, to get a straight story and understanding of what is happening.
I know that Congressman Murphy supports deploying 95% of our National Guard Units which are currently part of a charade ostensibly protecting The Capitol to the Southern Border, and has submitted legislation to support this position.
I feel compelled to point out how totally unfair and un-American the “open door” immigration policies embraced by the current administration are with respect to immigrants who have been patiently waiting to gain citizenship in a legal fashion.
My own daughter is, in fact, dating a young man who is a native of Peru who has been living in the US for over six-years. His father is a US Citizen and he was told when he came here that he would need to wait two to four years to begin his citizenship process.
As a matter of fact, I suggested to my daughter that she might be serving Sergio best if she drove him down to Brownsville, TX and let him out on the street so that he can avoid the messy “legal” immigration path and just cut in line with the arriving hoards. Our immigration system remains broken and needs a champion to implement a fair and permanent repair.
Hyper Inflation – Alas, as I am now 65 and heading toward retirement, although I have been saving very diligently during my entire working life, I am concerned that I will outlive my savings. Not because I did not save enough, but because the trillions of dollars that the Federal Government must print in order to satisfy an ever burgeoning list of Federal Programs will increasingly make the value of my savings dwindle.
We cannot continue to just print money to solve our problems! I know that Congressman Murphy did not support the American Rescue Plan, and for that I applaud him, but please consider that all told, the Federal Government has dedicated some $6.0 Trillion to COVID Relief in one form or another.
On top of that, our President has submitted a $2.0 Trillion Infrastructure Plan.
Again, I know that I am preaching to the choir, but someone must consider the overall impact that this sort of action will have on future generations. Consider for a moment what happened in Germany during the Weimar Republic. In December 1922, a loaf of bread cost 160 Marks. A year later, that same loaf of bread cost 200 BILLION Marks! My scrimping and saving for retirement have little merit when hyper inflation kicks in.
Again, I know that Congressman Murphy is in the minority, but please keep beating this Hyper Inflation drum loudly!
COVID Passport – There has been a lot of rumbling in the news media recently about potentially requiring some sort of a “COVID Passport” in order to attend mass gatherings, access Public Transportation, etc. I would like to know what Congressman Murphy thinks of such a program.
Again, although I am an engineer by profession, I’m also a student of history, and I cannot help but harken to the many portrayals of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany, stereotypically saying, “We must have your papers before you can pass.” Not to mention the very obvious ultimate potential connection to Revelation 13:16-18. Definitely not a good thing!
I have taken the liberty of copying this e-mail to various community leaders who were present for the Roundtable discussion.
Thank-you for all of the hard work and long hours you put in on behalf of the citizens of Chowan County!