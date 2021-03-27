Editor’s note: The following is a letter U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., wrote U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland about the impending closure of the Rivers Correctional Institute in Winton.
Dear Attorney General Garland, I write today with grave concerns about the Department of Justice’s recent decision to shut down a pre-approved contract between the United States Marshal Service and Rivers Correctional Institute located in Hertford County, North Carolina.
Specifically, the contract was created for the Marshal Service to use a secondary facility in Winton, North Carolina, for additional bed space for an excess of detainees awaiting trial.
I have heard from our constituents that ceasing this contract and closure of this facility on March 31 will be very detrimental to the operational capacity of both the Marshal Service and the surrounding community.
I have heard that the Biden administration does not see the benefit of the mission of private contract prison facilities and therefore instructed the U.S. Department of Justice to make this ill-advised decision.
Northeastern North Carolina has proven to have the long-term ability to transport detainees as well as provide court services; they just need more beds to hold these persons in a hospitable manner.
The closure of Rivers Correctional Institute will result in the loss of over 300 jobs in my community. Northeastern North Carolina is one of the most impoverished regions in our country. The jobs at Rivers Correctional Institute pay above average salaries and above-average health care and retirement benefits. The closure of this facility will give a striking blow to the economy of this region of North Carolina.
I understand there can be differences of opinions regarding the validity of private contract prisons, but the pending closure of this facility directly affects hundreds of families in an already economically depressed region.
Thank you for any reconsideration you can give in renewing the contract to maintain the presence of the Rivers Correctional Institute. I appreciate your attention to this pressing matter.
GREG F. MURPHY
Washington, D.C.
Editor’s note: U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.