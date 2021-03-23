My Vision for the Chowan County Republican Party

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, my fellow Republicans in Chowan County nominated and elected me as Chairman of the County Party. I, along with Vice Chair Michael Dean, Secretary Clara King, and Treasurer Julien Mordecai take the reins of a County organization which has made great strides in the past several years.
In the Fall of 2018, just prior to my election as a Chowan County Commissioner, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners consisted of five (5) Democrats and two (2) Republicans.
Today, a scant 28 months later, the Board has flipped to consist of five (5) Republicans and two (2) Democrats, and our County Sheriff, Edward (Scooter) Basnight, is also a fellow member of the Republican Party.
In fact, all the state and federal legislative offices for Chowan County are currently held by Republicans to include United States Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, Third District U.S. Representative Dr. Greg Murphy, First District North Carolina State Senator Bob Steinburg, and First District North Carolina State Representative Ed Goodwin.
I salute outgoing Party Chairman Jim Robison and his Executive Committee on the outstanding work they have done.
With such capable representation, one could easily assume that our party could be resting on our laurels, but nothing could be further from the truth.
Notwithstanding our victories locally and in the Legislatures, as everyone knows, our current President, Vice-President, Governor, and Attorney General are all Democrats. The one bright spot in that line-up is our Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.
Our party has done much, yet much remains to be done! Therefore, in an effort at solidifying our current successes and looking to build and expand our influence for the future, I submit the following vision, which is an extension of the State Republican Party vision, for the Chowan County Republican Party:
1. Family – We affirm that the strength of our nation and our state rests with the family unit. Further, we affirm that all Americans should be treated with respect and dignity.
2. The Economy – Capitalism is the main economic system in North Carolina and the United States, PERIOD. Socialism and Communism have proven to be failed economic systems in many areas of the world, and we absolutely and fundamentally reject efforts on the part of many to bring those wretched systems to the shores of our beloved America.
3. Individual Liberty – Our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution clearly outline the tenant that Individual Liberty comes to us from God. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are truly God given, yet we must not lose sight that there is no guarantee of happiness coming from our God.
4. Sanctity of Life – Very simply, just “follow the science”. Human life begins at conception, period. The sanctity of human life is one of the tenants of our Individual Liberty. We believe that all life is sacred and must be protected from its conception to its natural death.
5. State and Local Government – Power must rest with the people. We believe in a limited government which serves the people and avoids unnecessary burdens. In that vein, we particularly call on the State of North Carolina to eschew unfunded State Mandates which are passed onto Counties and Municipalities.
6. Elections – Our laws and policies at every level of government MUST ensure an honest and accurate election process. We support one vote from every single eligible citizen, and we encourage all eligible citizens to register and vote.
7. Education – All children should have access to an education, and we support a public school system which is committed to the preparation of all students as critical thinkers and productive citizens capable of reaching their fullest God given potential.
8. Justice – Government should and must be of laws rather than of men. Government is obligated to maintain law and order.
9. The Environment – We have a duty to use the earth’s resources wisely, and we must ensure that the bounties of the earth will be here for generations to come.
10. Federal Policy – The United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land. We call on our elected Federal Legislature to enact laws which are consistent with the Constitution, and specifically those tenants guaranteed by the Tenth Amendment, to wit, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
I hereby pledge to my fellow Republicans that I, along with my fellow party officers, will perform our duties consistent with these tenants, and we respectfully ask for your prayers and for continued blessings upon our beloved Nation, State, and Chowan County from Almighty God.