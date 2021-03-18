There have been quite a few theories as to what HB 35 and HB 51 are supposed to do and not do.
So, we would like to take this time to explain our reasons for sponsoring these bills. They are not designed to eliminate the local newspapers, dim public transparency, or muzzle our constituents’ voices.
The original intent of these bills was to add an extra layer of information for the public by using county websites in conjunction with G.S. 1-597, a state bill that requires all public notices, land use hearings, tax issues, etc., be advertised in the local newspaper.
That existing law was passed in 1939 as G.S.170 sec. 1, when we did not have the internet, websites or social media and daily publications were the best way to get notices to the public.
Now, there are very few daily publications, deadlines for papers aren’t as timely as a website and newspaper circulation is significantly lower (serving only approximately 20% of the population in our three districts).
However, there is a curious phrase in these two bills. The language “in lieu of” seems to try and sidestep G.S.1-597 or at least give counties cover to direct all public notices to their websites in lieu of the local newspaper as the law requires, so we tried to remove that language.
As a result, the two bills were pulled in the Local Government Committee due to lack of support.
So, even though we were primary sponsors, we did not believe the bills were living up to their original intent and worked to change it. That is how legislation works. It is very organic, and everything is subject to change at any moment, for any reason and the entire process from bill drafting, committee work and even floor votes are not exempt.
All these facts could have been in your possession, if only the newspapers had called all our offices and asked for a detailed interview about the bills and our intentions for sponsoring them.
As guardians of the 1st Amendment, we believe that the local newspapers would welcome additional information going to the public, whether it be newspapers, websites or social media. This is 2021 and there certainly needs to be additional public informational media to help fill the 80% gap that is not covered by the local papers in northeastern North Carolina.
In closing, we want to take this opportunity to say we appreciate your comments and attention to the process because the more informed we are as individuals, the better off we are as a people, a state, and a nation. We hope that being equipped with both sides of the story you can now see that these bills would be an advantage to rural areas who should rely on more than one means of public information in the 21st century.