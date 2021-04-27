I have never nor will I ever make the broad and sweeping claim that I am expert on the Bible.
However, with a degree from Yale Divinity School and thirty-six years of ordained ministry, I will claim a certain familiarity with the graceful and full of grace arc that stretches from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21.
Therefore, it came first as a surprise that morphed into disagreement when I read Mr. Patrick Flynn’s letter; particularly the last two sentences. In his letter, Mr. Flynn was disagreeing with and essentially dismissing a previous letter written by Mr. Rod Phillips.
Mr. Flynn’s conclusion was wrapped in these two sentences; “Last, but foremost, unalienable rights are God-given individually to all citizens! End of lesson.”
Since the letters of Flynn and Phillips were about guns and the Second Amendment, Mr. Flynn is saying that guns and gun ownership are “unalienable God-given rights”. End of lesson.
The particulars and the promises under that full of grace arc from Genesis to Revelation are manifold but I’m not familiar with any particular or promise that connects God with guns, gun ownership or the Second Amendment.
I think Mr. Flynn and I would be well advised to spend more time reading our Bibles and less time writing letters to the editor.
Henry Burdick
Edenton