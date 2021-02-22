The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Camden County in northeastern North Carolina...
Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina...
Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina...
Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina...
Southeastern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina...
Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina...
Gates County in northeastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina...
Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 345 PM EST.
* At 239 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles northeast of Como to 6 miles east of Rocky
Mount, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near,
Roduco around 245 PM EST.
Gates around 250 PM EST.
Corapeake around 305 PM EST.
Lewiston Woodville around 325 PM EST.
Windsor around 340 PM EST.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Eagletown, Tunis, Kelford, Pierceville, Newsome Store, Savage,
Arrowhead Beach, Chowan Beach, Parkville and Republican.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the
NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA.
&&
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...60MPH