Great news on the progress on Hotel Hinton (roof being repaired).  

How wonderful will be be for future visitors to stay downtown in historic Edenton; to walk to dinner at Waterman’s Grill and all the great shops, and of course to check out the exhibits at the Chowan Arts Council.

We envision folks being close to the Steamers’ games, Libertea and all that town offers.

Hurry up developers! We are not “spring chickens” and look forward to a stay there.

Historically, the forerunners of the Steamers housed players at the Hotel Hinton.

Claudy and Tom Barnes

Virginia Beach, Va.

