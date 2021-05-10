At the clear risk of having the letters and opinions that Mr. Flynn and I are exchanging devolve into ad hominem volleys, his recent response to my letter was nothing more than a mishmash of gibberish and nonsense seasoned with a dash of Scripture.
Mr. Flynn would have us believe that when the Bible says “kingdom” it really means “United States” or when it says “arrows” and “swords” it really means an AR-15 or some other automatic and semiautomatic weapon.
As a slight aside, the correct title for the President is President Biden and not “Ruler Biden”. Mr. Flynn’s kind of thinking and its attendant language have currency in the cult of Christian nationalism but it’s not Biblical no matter how you slice it or say it.
Since Mr. Flynn already brought Saint Paul into our conversation, I’ll let Paul have the last word;
“There will come a time when people will not tolerate sound teaching. They will collect teachers who say what they want to hear because they are self-centered. They will turn their back on truth and turn to myth.” 2 Timothy 4:3,4.
Yours truly,
Henry Burdick
Hertford