On behalf of the Marching Aces and Symphonic Band of John A. Holmes High School, I humbly request your readers to continue with their gracious efforts to support our student musicians. There are three specific ways to do so in the coming days.
First, our town, county, and region are invited to “Christmas Cavalcade” on Saturday, December 12, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. In lieu of our traditional Christmas Concert and Parade appearance, our Marching Aces will instead perform carols and hymns while standing in the green spaces in front of JAHHS.
Listeners can drive slowly through our campus with their windows down to enjoy the sounds of the season. With our band being split into three separate ensembles, the procession of vehicles will be surrounded by live music as they follow the Peterson, Woodard, and Hicks Streets route.
We encourage everyone also to experience the “Lights of Joy” reverse parade beginning at 212 Virginia Road and operating from 10 a.m. to Noon that day.
A second way of helping our students is to donate to our Instrument Drive. Our program was two-thirds toward our goal when the pandemic forced our corporate partner to withdraw from this venture.
Our need for new instruments still exists, and in fact, is now more urgent than when we unveiled this project earlier this calendar year. The students and I are confident that individuals, civic groups, and businesses will resume their generous giving so we can soon have new instruments in the hands of students.
Donations of any amount will be collected on site the morning of Dec. 12 and also can be either mailed or delivered to the high school. I can be reached at 482-8426, extension 234 or Ldale@ecps.k12.nc.us for more information on this drive.
Lastly, we would like for those reading this to help spread the news of our current endeavors. Our bands love to perform, and with having forfeited nearly twenty performances this calendar year, they would love to have as many people as possible come hear them play.
As well, our equipment is aging rapidly, and as our students proudly and skillfully give the gift of music to our community, we hope the community will consider giving to them. Please talk with family and friends about these events, and please share this information on social media. We can be found on Facebook at John A. Holmes High Marching Aces.
We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Dec. 12. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
P. Lynn Dale
Band Director
John A. Holmes High School