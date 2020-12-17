Readers React to Cooper's Decree

When Governor Roy Cooper issued his Modified Stay at Home Order on Tuesday, Dec. 8, our readers told us what they think about the curfew and restrictions. According to Facebook’s metrics, that post reached nearly 17,000 people who shared it 130 times and left 120 comments, most of which came down hard on Cooper’s decree.
Published below are the comments as they appear on Facebook, albeit slightly edited for publication in a family newspaper.
Jeff Knox
All rise! King Cooper has spoken!!
Shawn King Hale
So it’s still ok to go grocery shopping or just shopping in general during normal business hours with everyone else? Oh but haven’t most stores been closing early since the first lockdown? None of this makes sense by the way, social services closes at 5 pm
Julie Ann Chance
So COVID-19 can tell time? If you are at a small gathering before 10 pm you are less likely be infected but if the clock strikes 10 PM you’re at a higher risk till 5 AM? And how many people are going to refuse the vaccine when it becomes available?
Maridale Jackson
This is what happens with people without masks pack into local bars and refuse to cooperate with overwhelmed staff. People tend to drink more and grow less responsible the later it gets. I have relatives living overseas, and measures like this one have managed to flatten the second wave of contagion without the more drastic measure of another absolute closedown. Lacking a coherent nationwide strategy, a sense of common purpose, and Christian selflessness, state and local authorities are being forced to take piecemeal measures.
Catherine Page Faulkner
Any of you who voted for this....don’t have a word...best not complain. You had a wonderful alternative!!
BJ Potts
Virus is nocturnal....didn’t yall hear?! If you’re sleeping, you’re safe
Marianna Stanton
He’s lost his mind. The virus has a survival rate of 99.5 percent. With the help of therapeutics prescribed and over the counter. So his answer is to essentially shut down between 10 pm and 5 am. Cause that’s where Covid strikes. SMDH. UGHHH So sick of it.
David E. Clifton
Good luck with that Cooper, people have a job and we are going to report to them. Sometimes I have to be at my job before 5:00 a.m. so too bad for you.
Ken Abb
All for a virus that’s been out since 2012. Lmao ill do as I please because I’m a free American and no political party who works for me will tell me what to do fk Cooper and his bs tactics to lock our state down
Alston Morris
I’m confused on how making me stay at home at night is gonna help anything when majority of the world moves around during the day. Can’t believe y’all voted this guy back in.