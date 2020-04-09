Had enough yet?

For eight years, we wintered in Edenton where we met many fine people, enjoyed Southern hospitality and savored the civilized weather. Since leaving, we've kept in touch with our friends in Edenton and we keep abreast of development there with our subscription to the Chowan Herald, were extensive public opinion is featured. Trump's election has fueled much of the commentary. There, eye-popping defenses of Trump's numerous blunders are found, many of which have seriously weakened our nation by undermining its traditional alliances while he has catered to autocrats whose tyrannical regimes have brought misery to millions.

The COVID-19 crisis, however, may be a disaster of such as magnitude as to give even the most fervent Trump apologists reason to pause. Presently, in early April, the best-case scenario expects between 1000,000 and a quarter million deaths in the US from this pandemic. This is well over half the fatalities the US lost in WWII and five times the number of lives lost in Vietnam.

While Trump cannot be blamed for creating the COVID-19 disease, his incompetent, self-serving approach to governing seriously delayed and handicapped our nation's response to it. Consider that in 2018 Trump dissolved the White House Office created to deal with Global Health Security and Biodefense. He dismissed signs of the obvious menace posed by the virus and disregarded the repeated attempts by scientists and health professional to warn him of the imminent threat it posed. Early on, Trump dismissed the virus as a "Chinese Hoax" and expressed his opinion in early March, based on a "hunch," that the disease would just peter out of its own accord with trifling damage. In a craven appeal to his most conservative base, Trump initially proposed opening the US economy in time for Easter and only relented in the presence of overwhelming evidence that this relaxation of social distancing standards would cause an incalculable loss of life. That in turn would guarantee that the economy would be in deep recession even depression by the November election, an argument Trump's advisers knew he would listen to since it affected him personally.

Even once Trump finally saw what has been evident to others for months, he has not shown the leadership a nation in crisis desperately needs to slow this accursed virus, save lives and stabilize a fractured economy. A national, coordinated initiative is desperately needed, but it is not forthcoming from Trump, leaving frantic state leaders the task of managing this crisis.

It has been estimated that for each day of delay in putting effective social distancing regulations in place, the virus multiplied by 15%. When compounded, that has produced a vast increase in infections, followed inevitably with suffering and death -- all of which did not have to happen. How can this possibly be excused?

For those right-to-life supporters of Trump, what about of the thousands of lives that could have been spared with effective leadership? For those impressed only with the size of their stock portfolio, what now in the face of a cratered economy? And for those of you who survive and have been horrified for years at the brutality of the Trump administration and its disregard for basic decency, your nightmare should end in November.

Eric Lawson

Saratoga Springs, NY