Citizens should speak up
At last! Thank you, Jonathan Tobias!
Tobias’ explication of good leadership vs bad leadership is spot on (“Leadership in Crisis” in the March 18 edition of the Chowan Herald). His criticism of our current “leader” is eloquent and, I would think, difficult to counter. I can only imagine that these thoughts have been simmering for a while.
When I moved to Edenton from Raleigh two years ago, I left Raleigh’s News & Observer, and its editorial pages, behind. I’ve tried to replace that platform for opinion with local publications, i.e. The Chowan Herald and The Daily Advance, but I see a big difference here.
In Raleigh, a wide swath of people tend to speak their minds and let the chips fall where they may. In Edenton, not so much, or so it seems to me.
Surely, you have opinions here. And, I am addressing the broad spectrum of: educators, artists, business people, legal and medical professionals, retired people, working people.
Why so much silence? Why is local political discourse on these editorial pages left, for the most part, to a handful of predictable regulars? Perhaps you keep it at home. Perhaps you consider your audience carefully.
I think people in this area are just too afraid of offending someone: their neighbor, their fellow church member, their hairdresser or car mechanic, their co-worker or boss. Their customers.
These are not times to remain silent. In politics, silence may be taken as acceptance; acceptance may be taken as approval.
If you don’t approve of the insanity currently occupying the White House, speak up!
Simply showing up at the ballot box every two or four years may not be enough.
Rod Phillips
Edenton