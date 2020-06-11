MLK says violence is impractical, immoral
When he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, Martin Luther King Jr used powerful words that remain meaningful in today’s context.
They are apply to violent police officers and violent protestors alike and in civilized society violence and excessive use of force must be allowed only to protect our freedoms.
“Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. I am not unmindful of the fact that violence often brings about momentary results. Nations have frequently won their independence in battle. But in spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace. It solves no social problem: it merely creates new and more complicated ones.
Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert.
Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue. Violence ends up defeating itself. It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.
In a real sense nonviolence seeks to redeem the spiritual and moral lag that I spoke of earlier as the chief dilemma of modern man. It seeks to secure moral ends through moral means. Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon. Indeed, it is a weapon unique in history, which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wields it.
I believe in this method because I think it is the only way to reestablish a broken community. It is the method which seeks to implement the just law by appealing to the conscience of the great decent majority who through blindness, fear, pride, and irrationality have allowed their consciences to sleep.”
John Sams
Edenton
1st Amendment as vital as 2nd Amendment
To the Editor (The Chowan Herald):
In addition to the vandalism, looting, and most tragically, occasional lives lost, the violence that peaceful protests sometimes devolve into unfortunately gives politicians like Bob Steinburg an opportunity to declare support for the precipitating issue, then add the inevitable “but...,” then hop aboard the law and order bandwagon that is so attractive to their political base.
In 2017, this country suffered 39,773 gun-related deaths. This included 14,542 murders, 23,854 suicides, and 1,377 attributable to other circumstances (accidents, etc.). This was a typical year. But, this is a price this nation has apparently decided to pay in order to sustain our Second Amendment rights.
If we are so willing to suffer all of this carnage, lives lost by the thousands, families ruined, communities devastated, year after year, day after day, in order to keep our Second Amendment rights intact, why are we so unwilling to suffer occasional broken windows and some shuttered businesses in order to affirm our First Amendment rights?
Our ultimate response to a mass shooting of dozens of our neighbors and fellow citizens seems to be, “Well, that’s the price of liberty.” But break some windows and block traffic for a few hours? It’s, mobilize the military and send in the tanks.
Add up the annual human cost of our Second Amendment, then compare it to the cost of our First Amendment. Then look at our reactions and tell me we are not drowning in hypocrisy.
I would suggest that our right to assemble and petition for redress of grievances is no less valid than our right to bear arms. And, I would suggest that we keep this in mind in measuring and judging the violence that some recent protests have degenerated into.
Rod Phillips
Edenton