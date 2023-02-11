To the Editor:
Driving into Edenton, my father pointed out the log cabin, stating it was built for “The Boy Scouts.” He further explained the meaning and reason for “Boy Scouts.”
It has never left my memory. I looked forward to turning 12 so I could join what he described as a very special opportunity for young boys to learn about being trustworthy and helpful.
Soon thereafter, our family was moved by the Park Service to an area in Onslow County for my father to assist in establishing the now largest populated Marine Corps Base in America. My father died before I was 12 and eligible to become a Boy Scout, but to this day, 87 years later I recall the advice given to me about the value “Boy Scouts” could be in my life. All from the image of Edenton’s Historic log cabin Boy Scout hut vividly seen on the entrance to Edenton.
I have cherished and remembered my “Scout Pledges” throughout my life. Hopefully this important part of Edenton’s fabulous history will remain as a beacon to young boys as a guiding light in their lives. I was not an “Eagle Scout” but reached “Life Scout,” one step below.
Proudly, I have a Grandson who did, Quinn Dougherty, now a Junior at University of Pennsylvania who is a perfect example of what being a good scout represents.
Hopefully this important part of Edenton’s fabulous history will remain as a beacon to our young and be a guiding light in their lives.
Thanks!
Robert H. Quin
Edenton
