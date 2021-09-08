Last week The Daily Advanced published a column by Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch entitled, “Democrats aren’t the source of modern racism.” Schofield went on a historical journey to conclude that Republicans are the source of modern racism. The column gave little to no evidence to prove this, other than suggesting that since the late South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond was a racist, then all members of the Republican Party are racists.
The author’s argument is that both parties have remained the same through history except for one issue: race. In the 1960s, President Johnson worked to get the Civil Rights Act passed. This allowed the Democrats to gain the moral high ground on race. Afterward, Johnson, a known racist, used a derogatory remark, suggesting that African-Americans would be voting for the Democrats for 200 years.
But through generations, the American people’s views on race have changed. We have become much more understanding of people different than ourselves. There is room for improvement but we are not a racist country and that includes Republican legislators and voters.
What is holding us back as a country is the political advantage racism brings to the Democratic Party. Democratic policies have not and are not improving the lives of African-Americans. It is a shame that Max Davis’ song “In the Ghetto” is as real today as it was in 1968.
The American Dream is open to all. The focus needs to be on improving lives through education and capitalism, not socialism. The true racists are the Democrats for using race for political gain.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City