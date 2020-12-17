Dear Edenton and Chowan County,
I’ve spent the last several weeks answering letters from children all over the world, and yesterday, I got to the bunch from your part of Earth. I must say: I have seen many letters expressing real generous wishes … for the underprivileged to get food and shelter, for ill relatives and friends to get well, for less littering and arguing and for more happiness and kindness.
Sure, there are all the toy requests … looks like this year, the top choices are hoverboards, Barbie stuff, LOL Dolls, American Girls, X Box and PS 5, ATVs, Nintendo Switch, Legos, phones (mostly iPhones, only 1 Samsung) and my favorites, books and games. We always get requests for animals, and so far I’ve seen wishes for dogs, horses and even a monkey! Santa doesn’t do animals because they are tough to keep clean and really stink up the sleigh.
But the number one wish is for an end to the Covid virus. Kids ask about out protocol up in the North Pole, and it’s the same as it is down there … masks, distancing and being very careful and aware. I’ve even separated the elves 2 feet (they don’t need 6 feet because they are so small). I hope we are setting an example for all the children and parents.
I’ll be personally answering your letters before the big day. I can’t wait to visit your homes; if you have a chimney, I’ll come down it. If not, I’ll use my Magic Key to get in through the door. Not to worry … Santa will be there.
Keep loving each other, stay nice, be generous and thankful and most of all, be safe and healthy. See you soon! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Santa