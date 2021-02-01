Save Edenton's Town Common

Editor's Note: Below is an email by John Morehead that has been circulating near and far within our community, thus the newspaper sought and received his permission to publish his ideas about the Town Common online.
Unless we act now, our 298‑year‑old Town Common will be, unnecessarily, obliterated forever by the new high school, because that’s the path of least resistance.
We must insist on preserving the school’s front 1723 Town Common—Edenton’s wholly unique Main Street public visual statement—where we hold our Heritage Farm Fest, antique car shows, Edenton United “Back‑to‑School Bash,” Police Department’s “National Night Out,” and Peanut Festival’s arts & crafts fair, besides marching‑band practices, and overflow parking to draw attention & attendance to our collegiate summer‑league baseball games.
The architects are to begin Monday February 1st to design the proposed new high school.
Thus immediately our County Commissioners and Edenton–Chowan Board of Education need to understand from citizens to build this project the right way—not by cutting corners the easy way and annihilating the three‑century‑old center of our Town’s public heritage.
COMMENTS on the TOWN COMMON, HIGH SCHOOL, & BOY SCOUT CABIN
Our Town Common was acquired in 1723 by the Town Commissioners as 50 acres from Robert Hicks (for whom Hicks Field was named), extending from Freemason Street northwardly to Park Avenue (named for the Town Common).
Originally chiefly for common pasturage for the Town residents’ horses and milk‑cows, the Town Common in 1889 was improved by the construction of a large octagonal “exhibition hall” for the annual county fair (the “Edenton Agricultural and Fish Fair”), which included a wide level track for horse racing.
In 1929 the Common was improved by the construction of the Boy Scout Cabin, as a gift from the merchant & wholesale grocer James A. Woodard, Jr. (who had erected in 1894 the building at 407–409–411–413 South Broad Street that now houses the Edenton Bay Trading Co. and neighboring shops, and in the 1910’s his own superlative bungalow residence at 407 Court Street).
In 1936 on the Common, the Depression‑era federal Works Progress Administration erected the Edenton National Guard Armory, with its imposing military architecture including battlements, towers, and parapets, and its tripartite cast‑concrete frontispiece.
And in 1939 on the Common, the same W.P.A. constructed the Hicks Field ballpark, which was honored by being the first of the structures on the Town Common to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in 1995.
In 2007 there were likewise listed on the National Register of Historic Places the 1929 Boy Scout Cabin, with its Rustic Romanticism Revival architecture, and the 1936 Armory—which among other uses served as the basketball gymnasium for both the white high school and the black high school, until the new John Holmes and D.F. Walker high schools were built.
The portion of our Town Common that remains clear and open for public events thus is the set of large grassed quadrangles between the high school and Broad Street, surrounded by Hicks Field, the Armory, the tennis courts, the Boy Scout Cabin, and the High School.
In 2007, along with the Armory and Scout Cabin, there was listed on the National Register of Historic Places also the High School, built in 1950 and designed by the regionally prominent architect Frank Benton of Wilson, renowned for his classically dignified & handsome residential, commercial, and institutional architecture that stands throughout Eastern Carolina’s towns.
An indispensably alluring feature of Edenton is that one can drive down North Main Street and still see our 1723 Town Common in use three centuries later as an obvious Town Common: the firehouse, the public tennis courts, and—all listed on the National Register—the 1936 Armory (which will be monumental again after the doorway’s late architectural mutilation is reversed), the 1929 Boy Scout Cabin, the 1950 High School, and the 1939 baseball stadium—all six located to focus on the remaining central field of the Town Common.
Thus Edenton uniquely retains on its Main Street a 298‑year‑old Town Common, surrounded by National Historic Register listed buildings, and still in regular use for the annual Heritage Farm Fest, antique car shows, the annual Edenton United “Back‑to‑School Bash,” the Police Department’s “National Night Out,” and the arts & crafts fair at the Peanut Festival, besides marching‑band practices, and overflow parking to draw attention & attendance to our collegiate summer‑league baseball games.
This collection of a remarkable variety of public amenities surrounding the Town Common’s remaining field, and all fronting on Main Street, is worthy of preservation at all costs, as a major component of Edenton’s unique character.
Particularly the juxtaposition of the log cabin and the active tennis courts as one approaches the business district, gives Edenton’s entrance a nostalgically rural & recreational character, preserved upon a three‑century‑old Town Common, that no other municipality can match.
And especially the 1929 log Boy Scout Cabin fronting Main Street, besides giving for Scouting to our youth a daily visibility, so vital in this age nationally of civic organizations’ languishing, makes the public statement that for ten decades now Edenton has deemed good for our citizenship, and worthy of promotion to our youth on our Main Street, our Scouting programs.
All construction for the high school, whether new or rehabilitation, should be two‑story, if not three‑story. Besides obviously leaving twice, or thrice, as much land free, any public building of consequence exhibits a multi‑storey façade; a single‑storey layout announces an attitude of temporariness and insignificance if not cheapness, none of which inspires pride or ambition in its students.
Just as our “Swain” former Edenton High School has three storeys of classrooms, all of Raleigh’s thriving Needham Broughton High School, including its recent newest wing, has three storeys of classrooms (and in one wing a fourth storey). Of course Edenton’s school’s wings should be connected likewise, so that the same elevator for accessibility can serve all wings.
Our high school moreover should have a presentation suitably monumental—like our Swain School’s façade, which clearly is the most impressive of any public building ever erected in Chowan County—and intentionally so, again to inspire pride and ambition in its students. If the existing main building is retained, a good architect can draw appropriate embellishments to enhance suitably its existing façade.
Whether it’s by rehabilitation or by demolition & replacement, through a reconstruction done one wing or section at a time—so that the school can continue to operate throughout the construction—the new school can stand in the same location as the old and thus save Edenton’s unique Town Common on Main Street.
If a wing of the new school needs to extend toward Main Street, there’s plenty of room where the tennis courts stand—although it would be far preferable to improve the tennis courts where they are, because their presence on Main Street adds significantly to the entire unique statement & impression that our remaining ancient Town Common makes about Edenton.
The Armory’s importance lies, first, in being the location of Dr. King’s Edenton speech, and second, in its monumental façade of military battlements, towers, and stepped parapets. If necessary, the rest of the building, which includes later additions, could be expanded in length, height, and/or width, to serve as a gymnasium for the new school or as a new commodious auditorium, and so to save room on the site and thus allow the most open space to remain.
The LS3P architects’ website’s “Current Campus Analysis” slide (2nd half) exhibited in Edenton states that “30,000 square feet of the 2 story classroom building could possibly be renovated”—and indeed that is the progressively sustainable thing to do: to use the $20 million “new construction” Phase I funding for the demolition & new construction of whatever wings (library–English, music, auditorium, science, career technical, gymnasium, cafeteria, etc.) need replacement, and then to let the unrestricted Phase II monies fund the smaller job of rehabilitating the original main building.
Especially for Edenton it is embarrassingly wastefully unsustainable to have a building soundly constructed in 1950, especially when listed on the National Historic Register, and to commit to the financial & environmental costs & waste of demolishing & landfilling it, only to replace it more expensively with new construction.
Yes, rehabilitation of the original core building would require all new mechanical systems, but so would a new building; and yes, a rehabilitated old building would need future maintenance, but so would a new building.
Yes, rehabilitation of the original core building may be more complicated than demolition & replacement. But just as the proposed replacement building’s drawings show two jutting projections behind for E.I.A. (Extended Instructional Areas), likewise two similarly jutting projections behind could be appended to the existing building.
And just as a new building would have ground‑floor classrooms with rear doors to the “outside instruction patio,” those rear doors can be inserted in the existing building. And just as a new building would have flexible partitions installed between classrooms, the existing building’s classrooms’ walls can be adjusted with flexible partitions likewise.
And if the hallways should ideally be wider, and if the halls’ walls prove to be load‑bearing perhaps and can’t be moved, nevertheless the hallways are working now, and this issue may simply be one of the various compromises that we’ve known will be needed under the circumstances of our limited acreage.
(North Carolina’s 92‑year‑old flagship three‑storey Needham Broughton High School built in 1929 in Raleigh underwent similarly a comprehensive rehabilitation for $19 million in 2002–2005, and while its 1,700 students remained continually in class.)
Edenton’s tradition is not to cut corners the cheap & easy way, not to take “no” for an answer, and, notwithstanding many may say “it can’t be done,” to proceed nonetheless to accomplish what is right.
We did it in 1918 for the Cupola House, in 1949 for the Iredell House, in 1952 for the Barker House, in 1988 for the Swain School, in 1995 for the Cotton Mill & Village, in 1996 for the Marine Base Airport Terminal, in 2010 for Pembroke Hall, in 2017 for the Taylor Theatre, and in 2019 for the Walker High School.
Now the sole remnant of our 298‑year‑old Town Common, its central field fronting on Main Street and surrounded by the National Register’s 1936 Armory, 1929 Scout Cabin, 1950 High School, and 1939 Hicks Field, as well as by the charming tennis courts, and where our Peanut Festival and Heritage Farm Fest and multiple other civic festivities regularly take place, is threatened with obliteration forever.
Now it’s our generation’s turn—for this compellingly unique Main Street legacy & public statement which distinguishes us from lesser towns that don’t care about their future—to do the right thing, like our predecessors since 1918, and save our three‑century‑old 1723 Town Common, that no other town can match.
A longtime resident of Edenton, John Morehead is a notable local historian and attorney.