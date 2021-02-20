As a former resident of Merry Hill, I was appalled to read that Republican members of the North Carolina State Legislature voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr.
By voting to convict Donald Trump, Burr has the courage, character and values the rest of his Republican colleagues lack. The GOP is destroying itself from within and none too soon.
It’s obvious North Carolina Republican legislators are cowards even though U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (belatedly) blamed trump for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Where are Burr’s colleagues’ morals? They apparently have none.
Connie Sage Conner
Harpswell, Maine