To the Editor:
I read with great interest an article in the Chowan Herald authored by Tyler Newman. My wife and I currently live in Milton, Delaware and we are subscribers to the Chowan Herald.
We are very seriously considering a move to Edenton. The area that we currently live in is a victim of ongoing over development, population growth and infrastructure inadequacy. We moved to this area in 2005 after spending 15 years on an island in Maine that was only accessible via boat. The changes in our community and the changes that are continuing unabated are the impetus for our relocation.
We found Edenton a couple of years ago while on a driving tour in North Carolina. We were struck by the small town charm and the apparent lack of overdevelopment with its resulting problems. We found the people that we met to be warm and friendly and we did not experience the political aggressiveness that is occurring in our area.
In short Edenton reminded us in many ways of the island that we lived on in Maine.
That is the background and now to the reason that I am writing to you. In the Edenton Town Hall meeting on 12/13/22 I read about the numerous ideas that people had to spend the $720,000 ARP monies that the town has been awarded. All of the ideas had merit. Some of the ideas had more merit than others.
The ideas for spending the ARP money that I thought had the most merit were those that focused on assisting people that are less advantaged financially. In fact, in the issue of the Chowan Herald that arrived yesterday I read an article stating that Chowan County is a Tier One County as designated by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
It is apparent to me that upgrading the facilities and infrastructure in the areas of town that have been neglected for years and are in desperate need of upgrading is a far higher priority than building dog parks and kayak launches.
How does a town survive and thrive unless it pays attention to all of its citizens? How does a town develop its next generation unless it supports and cares for them? Edenton will not thrive unless it supports all of its citizens.
My wife and I are animal owners, including two dogs and as prospective new residents a dog park will not be an attraction that will bring us to your community. Seeing the town take actions that support all of its residents will make Edenton an attractive place for us to relocate to.
Paul J. Casey
Milton, Delaware
