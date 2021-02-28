Editor's Note: Hailing from Georgia, the author of this letter saw our recent online edition about Confederate monuments, so he penned this letter to the Chowan Herald.
How do I know all this supposed unwritten history?
My grandmother, a school teacher, spending summers at the coast, wrote down many conversations with veterans and family members in her home state of South Carolina.
The Civil War was not about slavery. It was about States' Rights! Federal troops moved into Charleston harbor, taking over private businesses and assembling to take over Charleston's harbor.
Northern industrialists close to the President were pressuring him to control commerce in the port as the South had began to ship raw goods to France, breaking the northern price fixing monopoly. The South had also started to become industrialized, processing their own raw goods.
South Carolina cordially requested the Federal troops to leave. They refused and were fired upon at Fort Sumter in the Charleston harbor by the South Carolina militia. The Federal troops surrendered. This engagement didn't even last a day and a half.
Months later, Federal troops amassed on the border of Virginia at Mananas, and INVADED THE SOUTH! Twice. No matter what you have been told, that is what started the Civil War. "The Battle of Bull Run" near Richmond was the opening battle of the Civil War.
The states who wanted to secede were losing their rights as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The Federal Government was exceeding their limited right as defined in the great documents. We are losing more and more of those rights every day. SOUTH CAROLINA GOT IT RIGHT!
The Emancipation Proclamation, (September 22, 1862) a decree by President Lincoln only freed the slaves in the South in an effort to bring the South’s commerce to its knees. This edict in 1862 lasted for years until the northern industrialists discovered slaves in the North were fleeing to the South to be free.
The so called 'underground railroad' stories are highly fictionalized like much else of the written history of the Civil War. Logic would dictate that slaves in the South where they were free would not 'flee’ to the North where they would once again become slaves! Of course it was not a railroad and it was not underground.
General Tecumseh Sherman, commander of the northern forces was a war criminal, committing atrocities almost never heard of even in war. His orders to his troops were to burn everything in their path. Murdering, raping and burning homes of non combatants! Stealing household goods before torching homes. He ordered his troops to destroy foods and animals they couldn’t carry with them and burn cornfields and cotton fields in their wake leaving women and children with no housing and nothing to eat as many of the husbands were away at war.
General Robert E. Lee. the Southern Commander, had standing orders to court martial any soldier who committed any of those atrocities.
Stories of the South’s POW camp at Andersonville, GA are also out of line with real history. General Sherman destroyed the rail lines carrying food and medical supplies to Andersonville thereby murdering his own troops!
There was not a large number of differences in numbers of POWs in northern camps compared to Andersonville as were not the death rates. The big difference was in the south, Sherman cut off the supply lines to Andersonville by destroying the rail line taking food and meds to Andersonville. In the north there was plenty food and medical supplies available but it was withheld to allow the POWs there to die of starvation and disease.
The real emancipation of the immigrants brought to America by the Portuguese was when their own country (Africa, etc) got rid of them so they would no longer have to keep them incarcerated. They were all criminals in their own lands. Murderers, thieves, rapists, robbers and the worst of the worst.
No doubt some needed disciplining ie: the beaten with whips stories) From a life of prison, they got, unlike many of the Europeans who came to America in many cases with only the clothes on their backs, no housing, no jobs and having spent every dime to gain passage, broke. Many Europeans with wives and children departing the ships with nothing.
On the other hand the immigrant slave got free passage, a job, housing, food and medical care. Many worked off the investment of their owner and became 'freedmen.' They were then able to marry and have a family, something that never would have happened in their home countries. And in many cases it is still that way!
Logic dictates the oft mention of mistreatment of these slaves is just not true. You have to understand these people were assets and they were productive assets.
If you owned something that made you a profit there is no way your would mistreat it no matter what it was, a worker, or livestock, nothing! That would be insane and it was not happening except in extreme cases where they had to use strict discipline in dealing with some of these hardened criminals.
Go see graphic photos and read articles about their 'home' countries in the present day. Wars, murders of large groups of people, terrible famines, government corruption, disease, and ruthless dictatorships, evil behind every bush.
That is why so many Americans do not understand why these African American organizations profess to need restitution and why they are rioting and burning since they have benefited large from their residence in the USA.
You want to talk ‘restitution’? How about 200 million Native American people who were genocided. No African Americans were genocided! No restitution should be given to any other group until money for the gold stolen from the mines in Dahlonega, GA has been returned.
Two hundred treaties between the Native peoples and the United States Government and the government broke every one of them!
Samuel M. Hay III
Covington, Ga.