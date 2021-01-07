Stimulus Sticker Shock
Some information to consider regarding the $900 billion stimulus package.
If you were to print one dollar a second it would take one hour to print $3600, 11.6 days to print one million, 31.7 years to print a billion, and 31,700 years to print one trillion dollars. So the stimulus would take you 28,530 years to print at a dollar a second.
The total government debt stands somewhere north of $26 trillion and the incoming administration has plans to further increase it (with no plan to ever pay anything but the interest.)
In 1969 I bought my first car, a brand new Pontiac V8 convertible, for $2600 when the national debt was $354 billion.
That was a good car! I wonder how much a 2069 automobile might cost and who could afford it.
John Sams
Edenton