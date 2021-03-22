Wow! A full page of propaganda from APEX promising to give the County ample money to maintain schools, pay for staff and make children love their school experience.
All by letting APEX build a Wind Energy Facility (it is not a farm). A number of people have bought into this deception hook, line and sinker to the point that they refuse to even listen to facts. But for those who are still capable of critical thinking, let’s examine all the financial pros and cons:
Timbermill claims about $1.1M will accrue annually to the county from taxes, lease payments, etc. Although nothing is guaranteed, let’s grant them $1 million annually.
On the adverse side, consider the following:
- Agricultural Losses due to bat kills resulting in the increase of harmful insects and decrease in crop yields: - $3 million loss
- Agricultural Losses due to turbines affecting local environmental conditions. : - $0.1 million loss
- Residential Property Devaluation. (To get an idea, the closest turbine off rt. 17 bypass in Pasquotank County is about one mile from the road.) - $0.4 million loss
- Tourism Reduction: The 600+ foot turbines will be visible from about 80% of the county - who wants to see that when visiting an historic town?: - $4 million loss
- Adverse Health Effects: Infrasound (i.e. very low frequency sound), shadow flicker, warning lights, etc. Since not everyone is effected the same way, this is a very rough estimate: - $0.1 million loss
- Hydrogeological Impacts: drinking water, wells, drainage: - $0.1 million loss
- Ecological Impacts: disruption of wildlife, loss of habitat, etc. - $0.1 million loss
- Miscellaneous e.g. agriculture support structure - seed, fertilizer, equipment, support jobs, hunting, etc. - $0.2 million loss
Net Total loss: - $7 million per year
Maybe this isn’t such a good deal!
These estimates are supported by over 100 studies, typically from independent experts as opposed to friendly reports paid for by the wind industry. Links to studies are available on request and on WiseEnergy.org.
Jim Robison
Edenton