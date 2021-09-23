To the Editor:
Keith Ammons: As I came to know this great man, who migrated to Edenton, North Carolina from Western Carolina, he and his family, hit the ground running! There was a mission to charge him, with calling on his life!
He came charged with a spirit of a servant! Not to be served! The spirit of humility covers his life. Once you meet him, and talk to him, you can sense a realness in his voice of his encounters with God as he speaks of Edenton united!
Keith changed the atmosphere in the town of Edenton when he came to be a part of the make up.
He saw what the larger churches in the town were doing where he came from out west, and tailored it to be retrofitted to meet the structure down east.
He put a twist on the back-to-school bash for Edenton-Chowan campaign, taking the lead role as Chairman in 2016. Each year continued to get better and better.
He met with a group of ministers, white and black and presented the vision the Lord had given him, and we embraced it.
It is called: “Edenton United!” It partnered with the business in the community, along with the ministries working together for one common goal.
Progress occurs when everybody pushes in the same direction.
He has the contact with the business sector to pull the necessary capital, and the pastors to have the connection with God for the plan.
It all works together for the good of the people of God.
God is color blind!
He uses people to carry out his plan. People who are unselfish and not looking for honor or recognition.
People who are willing to be used by him.
That’s you Keith Ammons.
God bless you and your family.
Jerald I. Perry Sr.
Edenton