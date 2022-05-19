I’ve worked for three librarians during the past 20 years. Each has brought with them their enthusiasm, talent and vision for our library.
Jennifer, for the past 9 years, has moved our staff and community comfortably into the 21st century.
Among her many accomplishments was the digitization of The Chowan Herald
from 1934-2001… putting it online. (Copies can be accessed now by the touch of your computer @ digitalnc.org).
Speaking of The Chowan Herald, Jennifer’s wonderfully written weekly articles highlight the arrival of new books.
Often, and even more interesting, the current happenings and history of our library and county have been shared in a way that at times is just plain fun.
Jennifer “gets the word out” additionally with “Larry, the stuffed dog mascot.”
She posts daily happenings about the library and our community on Facebook.
During her tenure with us, she has made the meeting room (used almost daily)
available to the community. Remember too that with the county, she finally
got the leak problem in the building resolved.
Jennifer has provided high school and middle school students an e-card to check out library books; she has kept the library open for major community events and supported businesses, the Steamers, Boys and Girls Clubs just to name a few in our programming.
Before the pandemic, you may have noticed about the library poster sized articles of the 365 Days of Black History.
Working with community leaders, being an advocate of the community and its history has been a strength of Jennifer’s leadership. She also has worked to keep the community and library staff safe during the pandemic with current information and enforcing “best practices.”
She easily kept the library supplied with new books (she readily ordered patron’s requests). On request too, she readily helped patrons with technology.
Jennifer excitedly threw herself into the implementation and support of library programs such as the Harry Potter Extravaganzas, Teen Tuesdays, Armchair Traveler and Summer Reading.
As a staff member and a member of the Friends of the Library, I celebrate Jennifer’s tenure at our library and I know I speak for all our staff and most of our community that we sincerely appreciate her stewardship.
Jennifer, we wish you (and your cats!) all the best Jennifer as you move to the Wilmington area.