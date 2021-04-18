Mr. Ricky Browder, Edenton-Chowan School Board member, succinctly expressed a very positive vision for our students and county regarding the new high school in Edenton. (“Commissioners seek fiscal responsibility for new school project,” Daily Advance, March 25, 2021.) Thank you, Mr. Browder! I totally agree that the plans for the new school are not “wants” but “needs”.
Sadly, County Commissioner Bob Kirby seems to be stuck in current numbers, primarily dollar signs. He sees only that which exists today as far as the county’s tax base. Perhaps if he widens his view, he will see that our tax base can widen significantly. How? If the Timbermill Wind Project is allowed to come into the County, the County will increase its tax revenue by $30 million over the 30 year projected life span. This figure does not include the revenue from additional jobs, nor the increase in buying locally, etc.
My questions to Mr. Kirby and other Commissioners are:
• How many businesses, industries and developments would it take to make this much revenue for the County?
• How would each impact the residents and infrastructure?
• How much farmland would we lose permanently? (Farming can continue with wind turbines on the land.)
• How much money would the County have to spend to entice such industry, etc.,to develop in the county?
• Where is it written that Chowan County should not do its share to reduce global warming?
For sure, if we don’t invest in our educational system’s needs, we are not going to attract any industries and businesses which will increase our tax base as significantly as the Timbermill Wind project.
Lueta Sellers
Edenton