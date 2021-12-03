To the Editor:
It is time again for the annual sock drive. Last year was such a huge success.
Why not do it again? The Neighbor-to-Neighbor organization collected over 3,000-plus pairs of socks in less than two weeks. Yes, we would love to break that total this year.
Sock were given to children and families for Christmas, nursing homes, boarding homes, Swain Apartments, half-way houses, schools and to the homeless. People were so excited to receive warm socks.
The Neighbor-to-Neighbor organization would like to thank everyone that supported this wonderful effort and making it happen.
We, as neighbors have been discussing different issues that are facing people daily. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities throughout Chowan County with fear, panic, loneliness and mental stress. We as a loving, kind, caring community, should try to think of others during these frightening times.
During the holidays, we generally think of toys for children; however, the idea is to address the needs of our local communities.
So now the question is what, who, when, where and how? Every year Operation Santa partners with local organizations, churches, community leaders and schools to supply toys for children during Christmas.
Then, we thought, why not our local communities caring for one another.
In 2020, Debbie Boyle and Gloria Wadsworth of the Drummonds Point’s neighborhood came up with an idea to have a “Sock Drive.” Socks are cheaper than toys and they are needed during the winter season by everyone.
They partnered with Operation Santa, giving them the opportunity to serve families and communities with warm socks for the winter as well as supplying schools when there was a need.
We are now asking neighborhoods throughout Edenton-Chowan communities to donate socks to this worthy cause. We need socks for infants 0-12 months, children 6-8, teens 5-9 and adults 9-11/ 10-13/ and 14+ for both women and men.
Please make your sock donations by Wednesday, Dec. 15. Please contact the following:
Debbie Boyle – 252-482-8286
Sadie Riddick – 252-312-9714
Gloria Wadsworth – 252-333-0801
Please drop off your donation at:
The Recreation Department
370 North Granville Street
Edenton, NC 27932
(252)482-8595
Thank you for your support.
Debbie Boyle
Sarie Riddicke
Gloria Wadsworth
Edenton