'We can do a new thing!'

We wish to congratulate the Superintendent of Edenton-Chowan County Schools for his willingness to imagine and move forward with an education agenda that acknowledges systems limitations. He offers solutions that are not only visionary but reflective of the horrors too many families have encountered from the death of family members caused by drowning.
Our Superintendent has presented plans for a new school - a building plan that also includes a swimming pool whereby Chowan County students might learn to swim. The Superintendent has developed a vision for our Edenton Chowan County School System after collecting months of comments during meetings with educators, residents, parents and students.
The Chowan County Commission should embrace such well prepared plans for a new school that for the first time includes an opportunity to better equip a future workforce, and protect our Human Resources. The inclusion of a swimming pool in the plans for the new school can reduce the local death rate for deaths caused by drowning.
It disturbed many of my classmates that when barely teenagers, a schoolmate’s death was caused by drowning in Edenton. Years later, I lost a brother due to yet another drowning. Our children and grandchildren deserve the right to be taught how to swim given the fact that our County is nearly surrounded by water!
The Black Community along with many other People of Color will be impacted by our decision. At the turn of the Century, Blacks in Wilmington, North Carolina constructed a swimming pool in the basement of St. Stephens African Methodist Episcopal Church located on Red Cross Street. They understood that more Black men, women and children were drowning in this waterfront community because they could not swim.
Chowan County’s Kadesh African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church recently discovered a pool connected to the Church. Was this for baptism or was this a resource for teaching members of our African American Community to swim?
It is understood that those with the required financial and social means are able to learn to swim through memberships at the Country club or swim clubs. A swimming pool in our public school affords all of our children with the opportunity to learn to swim.
There is another economic benefit to this plan and that is the workforce development aspect. We are able to equip more members of our community for employment in water related industries when residents are trained swimmers.
Finally, prospective residents are drawn to invest in real estate when they know a full and diverse curriculum is available through the public schools in our county.
We as a community need only to embrace the willingness to imagine and move forward with new possibilities that also include corrective actions. We can explore new possibilities - we can achieve those possibilities!
How those possibilities for meeting the needs of our children evolve is dependent upon us - us meaning our community and its leaders.
The future of our community- our county - the future we wish to provide our children - our families - that future is dependent upon whether or not we as a community are able to choose to come together and support the construction of a swimming pool at our new school or sit quietly while more of our residents drown.
We have been given sound recommendations on how we should respond to a situation that has existed far too long. If we fail to take action, we knowingly become responsible for the loss of life of a student that dies because we failed to provide them with an opportunity to learn to swim.
We have heard "Be ye doers of the word and not hearers only.”
We have heard and a plan has been presented. Do we have the will to be doers?
Let us not fail to be doers. Let us take action to support a plan that has the potential to save lives and equip our workforce!
Ellis E. Lawrence, Ph.D.
Chowan County Commissioner