...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
It is very apparent that there is a general hostility toward government, and the quality of public discourse has sunk to incredible lows. A number of polls found that, since 2007, fewer than three people in ten expressed trust in the federal government.
Without doubt, many lawmakers and leaders have behaved in ways that justified that mistrust, but I also believe that social and news media on both sides of the political line with free-for-all posting of anything and blatant lies as facts has fed the mistrust.
There was a time in the not so distant past (like during my childhood in the 1960’s and 1970’s) where our president and leaders were always initially treated with respect and honor whether or not they were the choice of an individual or not.
Leaders were rarely given demeaning names and were referred to as Mr., Mrs. or Ms. or the Honorable President/Senator/etc. Children were taught to respect their elders and that most definitely included the leaders they encountered or learned about. It also included their parents and neighbors… pastors and teachers and so on.
People treated elected officials with dignity and considered them public servants. For the most part, the respect remained unless there was undeniable evidence of corruption and/or abuse of powers.
Maybe I am naive, but I chose to believe that many of our leaders from school board members to the President in 2021, chose to run for election to actually help their constituents or to push forward ideas that they truly believe in. Is there corruption? Beyond a doubt, but there are also good committed people who sacrifice a great deal to try to improve their world.
In closing, I share the essence of a recent friend’s Facebook post. The unnamed friend is a good man and gives much to his family, friends and community. Regardless, the hatefulness and damage that posts like his can have are undeniable.
I responded to dispute his disrespectful contention and the inaccurate and hateful comments about our president I received by good people who claimed to be informed were very discouraging. Tell me, is this the way intelligent American citizens should communicate?
Facebook Headline: One has to Go Forever! (beautiful pictures included) chocolate cake (no, no), sponge cake (ok), red velvet cake (are you crazy, lol?), fruitcake (a bug-eyed picture of our Honorable President Joseph Biden). Can’t we do better for ourselves, our world, our neighbors and future generations?
We live in a very dangerous, confusing time of history. We must come together as one. United we stand...