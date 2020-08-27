The following locations are offering Internet access options for those students who need it for school.
Edenton-Chowan Public Schools
- White Oak Elementary School — outside/parking lot areas, 111 Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton
- D.F. Walker Elementary School — outside/parking lot areas, 125 Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton
- Chowan Middle School — outside/parking lot areas, 2845 Virginia Road, Tyner
- John A. Holmes High School — outside/parking lot areas, 600 Woodard St., Edenton
Faith Community Partner Options
- Access Point Church — outside/parking lot areas, 518 Coke Avenue, Edenton (Wifi password — accesspoint)
- Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church — Beginning Aug. 18 — Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. — social distancing in their family life center (Tutoring is available with sign up at ballardsbridge@gmail.com.)
- Edenton Baptist Church — please contact school principal for password to use this site
- Open Door Church — outside/parking lot areas, 1255 Haughton Rd, Edenton
- Rocky Hock Baptist Church — please contact school principal for password to use this site
- Edenton United Methodist Church — outside/parking lot areas behind the building, 225 Virginia Rd, Edenton, NC 27932
Business and Community Partner Options
- Chowan County Public Safety Center — outside/parking lot. 305 West Freemason Street
- Chowan County Courthouse (Current Use Courthouse) — parking lot on the post office side
- Edenton Bay Trading Company (for customers), 407 S. Broad Street, Edenton
- Edenton Coffee House (for customers), 302 S. Broad Street, Edenton
- Edenton Town Harbor and Queen Anne Park (also known as Elizabeth Vann Moore Park), downtown Edenton
- McDonalds — 310 Virginia Rd, Edenton
- Mediacom — Mediacom is offering Internet Access for a fee. Find information at https://mediacomc2c.com/
- Food Lion — 300-C Virginia Rd, Edenton, NC 27932