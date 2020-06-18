Albemarle Regional Health Services and American Medical Association offered COVID-19 information pertaining to rural areas.
ARHS noted that as of 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, Chowan County had 19 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases two were active and 17 were recovered. Of the county’s cases, Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing has one resident and one staff member with lab-confirmed positive cases. Of the county’s entire population of 14,029 according to the 2018 Census figures, 13.5% of the population has had COVID-19.
Testing clinics was to beging on Monday, June 15. For more information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-9355 or Chowan County Health Department at 252-482-6003; Testing available: 1-3 p.m. Monday.
In other news, American Medical Association President Dr. Susan R. Bailey issued a statement urging people to use techniques to slow the spread of the virus.
“Physicians, scientists and public health experts are learning more every day about COVID-19, but we already know what stops the spread of the virus – wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing, and washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds.”
She noted that adhering to these steps is the most effective way to prevent deaths and safely allow re-opening to continue.
“America’s physicians and the men and women on the front lines of this health care crisis urge you: Do not confuse re-opening with returning to normal. Acting as though COVID-19 is behind us now will lead to another surge of COVID-19 cases,” Bailey said. “We appreciate that many people have been taking steps over the last several months to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but we urge the public to continue to be vigilant in taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.”