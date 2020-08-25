Sometimes the “word on the street” is wrong.
In an age where anyone can post almost anything on social media and it appears to be true, it’s hard to discern the facts from fiction.
At a recent town council meeting, some councilors and town employees did their best to dispel rumors and other falsehoods.
At the newspaper do our best to do that too, but we can only do so much. Since journalism now relies on instant news — posting as soon as something happens — sometimes we get things wrong the first time and spend several hours fixing Facebook posts and websites as stories develop.
I can say for certain that CVS applied for a conditional-use permit with the town of Edenton to build a stand-alone store at the corner of North Broad Street and Virginia Road, across the intersection from Walgreen’s. The application is on the town’s website. We’ll look into the proposal in more detail in an upcoming edition.
I’m not sure of the traffic congestion that may ensue or the fact its right across the street from Walgreen’s. Yeah, its a corporate move against competition, but I like both stores as they offer slightly different things.
Another place on North Broad Street is Ming Hing Hibachi. It’s in that little brick and glass complex on the other side of the railroad tracks, near the Colony Tire repair shop. Basically, if you cross the train tracks, you went too far.
We recently tried the food. While only the hibachi menu is currently available, we all agreed that it was great stuff. We can’t wait try some of the items on their complete menu.
Sugar Bears plans to reopen soon. The candy shop will open on South Broad Street, in the office complex beside Carolina East Realty in the former Watering Can location. Owner Jeanne Wilson says the shop will open Sept. 3. My kids loved the shop and its variety of sweets. The homemade fudge and cheesecakes are particularly delicious.
One store I’m sad to see go is Gorman’s, formerly known as Peebles. While I didn’t shop there often, the employees helped rescue our escape-artist dog on several occasions. My kids loved browsing through the toy section whenever they got holiday or birthday money.
My husband and I have often thought about what should go in that space. We’d like to see an outdoor store, something like a cross between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Cabela’s. Dick’s has a variety of stuff, but Cabela’s offers classes and activities so you can learn how to do things and just have some fun.
Having a store that does some community outreach to keep families in town on weekends seems plausible.
While shopping is well and all, we really should talk about the upcoming election.
First off, outside interests are doing their best to influence the election here in North Carolina. Just look at the various campaign donors, TV and social media ads and mailings from groups that aren’t based in our region.
Be smart, if you get something about registering to vote and you know you’re registered, throw it away. Better yet, if you’re unsure of your status, call the Chowan County Board of Elections at 252-482-4010. Deal directly with those involved, not some third party.
According to executive director Terry Meyers, as of last week, Chowan County Board of Elections has not received its final proof of its ballots.
It also is not sending absentee requests to people. If you want an absentee ballot, you must request it only once from the Board of Elections. If you want to make sure your request is received, call the board at 252-482-4010.
The ballots will be sent out on or after Sept. 4.
Apparently some videos (one of which is on our Facebook page) are making their rounds that show mailed ballots being marked so other people can know which party your are voting for. This could be based on a video sent out from Virginia recently. The video showed a D for Democrat and an R for Republican in the tag number.
Meyers said he thinks the ballots were from Virginia’s primary election, which would have been by party.
Chowan County’s ballot return labels do not have the party on them for this election. They may have had them on the partisan ballots in the primary election, Meyers said.
He believes that the most likely scenario is that ballots circulating at the moment are from one of the many companies pushing for absentee ballot requests. They may have their information listed by party on their labels, but they are not the board of elections.
Early voting starts soon. Let’s get ready to make our voices heard.
Have a good rest of your week, and we’ll be seeing you around the Cupola.