Chowan County had 15 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) reported Friday, May 15, that the county had 12 cases — seven active, 11 recovered and two deaths.
According to NCHHS’ Tuesday data, Bertie County had 89 lab-confirmed cases with 3 deaths; while Gates had 14 lab-confirmed cases; and Perquimans County had 23 lab-confirmed cases, with two deaths.
It has been nearly 60 days since the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified in the ARHS region, with the first case identified on March 19. Since that date, we have seen a shift in case counts with outbreaks at congregate living facilities and through community spread. It is important to recognize the impact of such events as we continue to navigate this pandemic response.
ARHS and NCDHHS have been monitoring surveillance data since the onset of thispandemic. Data collected highlights the impacts and trends across the eight-county region. ARHS will continue to use available tools to monitor the spread of COVID-19. In addition to tracking and reportinglaboratory-confirmed cases, ARHS will also be providing demographic and vital trendanalysis data on a weekly basis. The information will be shared through press releases, the ARHS website–www.arhs-nc.organd social media platforms -https://www.facebook.com/ARHS.NC/. Statewide data can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard. “While there is much to learn about COVID-19, we do know this novel virus will be with us for the months and years to come. Data-driven insights about the spread of COVID-19 providesus with important information as we continue to monitor the virus across the region,”saidR. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA Health Director. “This data will be crucial to understanding the spread of the virus and how it is impacting our population. While we do not want anyone to be fearful of the virus, we do want everyone in our community to take it seriously and understand how it can impact them and their loved ones.”ARHS continues to work with Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation on the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. Currently there are 36 residents and 14 staff members withlab-confirmed positive cases. As noted previously, NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later. Today marks the 28thday for outbreaks at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution and Three Rivers Rehabilitation Center, therefore both are considered resolved as of today. -more-
“I would like to thank our partners throughout the community as we continue to address this pandemic, especially those assisting with the congregate care facility outbreaks. The resolution of the outbreaks demonstrates that solid public health practice can and does prevent the spread of illness. As we continue to learn more, we feel confident that early detection and intervention will save lives,” said Betts.COVID-19 remains a highly contagious virus and continues to be a public health threat across the region. The virus may be spread unknowingly by an asymptomatic individual. For your protection and the protection of others, ARHS encouragesindividuals to practice the three W’s when you leave your home:Weara cloth face covering, Waitsix feet apart, and Washyour hands. Additional public health interventions will continue to beimportant toolsto reduce transmission of the virus.These precautions include:Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Stay home when you are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.Wear a cloth face covering when social distancing measures are hard to maintain. Further information on COIVD-19 can be found here: Albemarle Regional Health Services -http://www.arhs-nc.org/or call 252-338-WELLNorth Carolina Department of Health and Human Services -https://www.ncdhhs.gov/Center for Disease Control -https://www.cdc.gov/For more information, please contact Amy Underhill, ARHS Public Information Officer at 252-338-4448 or aunderhill@arhs-nc.org.-more-
Albemarle Regional Health Services is dedicated to disease prevention and the promotion of a healthy environment to reduce morbidity, mortality, and disability through quality service, education, and advocacy.####