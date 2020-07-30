One organization is stepping up to promote wearing face masks as over 100 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases were confirmed in Chowan County.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Tuesday afternoon, Chowan County had 106 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases, 76 cases per 10,000 residents. This was a jump of 30 lab-confirmed cases in four days, as 76 were reported Friday by Albemarle Regional Health Services.
As of Tuesday, .7% of Chowan County’s population, estimated at 14,205 by the U.S. Census, has had a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
Statewide, NCHHS reports 116,087 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of 1,658,973 tests, with 1,820 deaths. Of those cases, 44% were patients between the ages of 25 and 49, while this age group accounted for 5% of the deaths. People ages 18-24 accounted for 14% of all cases, while ages 0-17 accounted for 11%, ages 65-74 accounted for 6% and 75 and older accounted for 5%.
Of COVID-19-related deaths statewide, people ages 75 and older accounted for 56% statewide, while ages 65-74 accounted for 22%, ages 50-64 accounted for 16%, and the 0-24 age groups had no deaths.
To help slow the viruses spread in Chowan County, Edenton Cares volunteers will put up yard signs this weekend promoting the importance of mask wearing for the general health of the community.
Edenton residents William and Kathryn Ahearn designed the sign, with text suggested by Liz Coleman.
This is the first of several projects being planned by Edenton Cares with the hope that a central distribution location for free facial masks will soon be available.
During the past week, several organizations and businesses temporarily closed or altered their operating hours due to COVID-19 concerns.
Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle — Edenton Unit closed its summer program early after learning that a few of its members were exposed to COVID-19.
“For the safety of our staff and precious kiddos, we have decided to end our summer program early,” the unit announced in a Facebook post. “The Club will be closed for the next two weeks.”
The Boys and Girls Club, now located in the old D.F. Walker school, expects to release information about its after-school program soon.
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry closed July 23-26 to clean and sanitize after a volunteer was tested for COVID-19. The test was negative, but the cleaning was done as a precaution, according to a Facebook post. The agency reopened Monday, July 27.
Shear Pleasure, on South Broad Street, Edenton, was closed until July 24 until Tuesday, July 28, as they cleaned and sanitized the facility after learning that a stylist tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working closely with the local health department and following the recommended guidelines to assure that our clients and stylist are safe,” the salon said in a Facebook post. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
ARHS provided updated data of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, July 24.
Cases in Chowan and the surrounding counties included:
- Perquimans County – 51 lab-confirmed cases – 8 active, 41 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Chowan County – 76 lab-confirmed cases — 31 active and 45 recovered
- Bertie County – 194 lab-confirmed cases –26 active, 164 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 35 lab-confirmed cases – 0 active, 33 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Hertford County – 223 lab-confirmed cases – 43 active, 168 recovered, and 12 deaths
The outbreak at Ahoskie Assisted Living has resolved.The second outbreak at Bertie Correctional remains stable with four staff. NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
“While ARHS is happy to report our congregate care facility outbreaks have stabilized, we are concerned about the steady increase in COVID-19 case activity across the region,” stated R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “Over the past week we have seen a rise in new cases and therefore active cases in each of our eight counties. ... While we recognize increase in testing is likely a contributing factor, this activity is in line with what we are seeing in our neighboring health districts both in North Carolina, and Virginia. This trend, while not unexpected, is very concerning and is a stark reminder of the need to protect yourself and your loved ones, and why we are still in the Safer At Home Phase 2 Executive Order. I urge everyone to please stay home as much as possible, limiting unnecessary exposures.”
COVID-19 testing is available for those meeting criteria by appointment only at the local health departments across the region. ARHS encourages residents to call their primary care provider for an assessment or information on testing availability before calling the local health department. For information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.