Hospital to host COVID-19 testing
Vidant Chowan Hospital, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton, will host coronavirus testing from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Times are subject to change.
The clinic offers tests without appointments.
You can get the test without insurance.
No fees will be collected for the test. Vidant will bill insurance, please bring your card if you have one. There are no co-pays.
For information, visit VidantHealth.com/SafeCommunity .
Investigation of shooting continues
Chowan County interim Sheriff Edward Basnight took over his duties on Saturday, Aug. 1.
In a Facebook post, he asked for the community’s cooperation as his department and the state Bureau of Investigations continues their investigation of the July 24 shooting of Makiia Slade and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade. Makiia Slade died of her injuries.
“Today begins a new chapter for myself and the Sheriff’s Office and I will address what this means in due time, but today a family is mourning, a community is hurting, and an investigation is ongoing. I am calling on anyone who has any information in regards to the tragic death of Makiia Slade, PLEASE come forward. As the community celebrates a life lost too soon from senseless violence, we continue to work with the NC State Bureau of Investigation to find and hold those who are responsible accountable.
Basnight’s office and the SBI are asking anyone traveling near U.S. 17 and West Queen Street between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 24 to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.
COA to offer EMT course Aug. 17-Dec.14
College of the Albemarle will hold the next Emergency Medical Technician (Hybrid) course on Aug. 17 through Dec. 14. This hybrid course will include a blend of virtual lectures, online assignments, and skill labs. Lab locations will be at the Roanoke Island Campus in Manteo and the Elizabeth City Campus.
The general outline of this course will be a virtual lecture that is conducted on from 6-10 p.m. Mondays, online assignments for each week, attendance of one 4-hour weekly lab, and occasional testing at the COA testing center.
Interested candidates can click: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13BdMBvFuGbMDyYmgcz_SV6jwJfpiTDcO?usp=sharing for information on eligibility, structure, and costs.
Application packets can be submitted to Walter A. Meads at walter_meads@albemarle.edu.