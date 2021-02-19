North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its fourth and final draft of its 2021-2025 conference realignment on Friday.
The NCHSAA board of directors will vote to approve the realignment in March.
The conference names are currently unknown, so they are designated with numbers on the documentation provided by NCHSAA.
The realignment puts John A. Holmes High School in Conference 15, a Class 2A/3A East Conference. Members include Camden County, Hertford County, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank, Currituck County and First Flight. Currituck and First Flight are both Class 3A schools, meaning they have a larger student body population that of the other schools, which are all Class 2A.
Columbia will be part of Class 1A East Conference 1 with Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
Class 1A East Conference 2 consists of Bertie, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep, Perquimans, Riverside-Martin, South Creek, Tarboro and Washington County.