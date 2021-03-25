5 Aces, coach make all-conference
John A. Holmes High School boys’ soccer team coach Tom DiMartino and five of his players were recently named to the Albemarle Athletic Conference’s All-Conference Team.
The conference named Jonathan Bermudez, Jonathan Salinas, Axel Preciado, Logan Wagner and Jacob Colon to the team.
More information on the team will appear at www.chowanherald.com.
Girls’ soccer team sweeps opponents
The John A. Holmes High School girls’ soccer team defeated Northeastern, 5-0, on Monday, and Pasquotank, 8-0, on March 17. Both games were played at home.
During the Northeastern game, Bailey Rinehart led the team with 3 goals, while Amaris Oliver and Hannah Hoffman each had one goal.
Goalie Amanda Turner had five saves in the shutout.
During the Pasquotank game, Rinehart had 3 goals, while Ellie Spear and Carson Ray each had 2 and Shamiya Leary had one goal.
Turner made two saves in the shutout.