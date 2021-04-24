Participants listed by overall rank, name, age, place, official time, chip time

1, Ryan Carroll, 38, Chesapeake, VA, 16:57, 16:56

2, Evan McCue, 16, Chesapeake, VA, 17:23, 17:22

3, Dillon Britt, 25, Pendleton, NC, 18:45, 18:42

4, Juan Cortes, 45, Elizabeth City, NC, 20:03, 20:01

5, Mark Cagle, 52, Plymouth, NC, 20:14, 20:06

6, Charles Pruden, 35, Merry Hill, NC, 20:32, 20:29

7, Pete Gibson, 65, 20:46, 20:44

8, Scott Edwards, 46, Boykins, VA, 21:26, 21:23

9, J. Harvill, 12, Edenton, NC, 22:11, 22:09

10, Carlos Carrera, 44, Edenton, NC, 22:39, 22:34

11, H. Ford, 12, Edenton, NC, 23:17, 23:14

12, J. Bond, 12, Edenton, NC, 24:01, 23:57

13, John McArthur, 40, Edenton, NC, 24:57, 24:50

14, Samantha Layton, 14, Edenton, NC, 24:57, 24:54

15, Keith Nixon, 59, Edenton, NC, 25:08, 25:04

16, Tommy Tucker, 58, Norlina, NC, 25:25, 25:19

17, G. Shook, 12, Edenton, NC, 26:08, 26:03

18, Della Benavides, 13, EDENTON, NC, 26:09, 26:04 

19, Ryan Shook, 41, Edenton, NC, 26:21, 26:15

20, Anonymous Participant, 62, 26:34, 26:22

21, Clark Bond, 40, Edenton, NC, 26:56, 26:48

22, Chris Ford, 47, Edenton, NC, 27:30, 27:23

23, Bruce Rutland, 74, Edenton, NC, 28:03, 27:59

24, Brandon Young, 35, Eure, NC, 28:53, 28:49

25, Kim Reynolds, Elizabeth City, NC, 29:38, 29:29

26, Matt Wilson, 35, Edenton, NC, 29:44, 29:39

27, Cabil Gibbs, 42, Roper, NC, 29:52, 29:40

28, Chad Austin, 47, Raleigh, NC, 29:58, 29:51

29, A. Smith, 12, Edenton, NC, 30:25, 30:20

30, J. Layton, 10, 33:25, 33:22

31, Christi Williams, 52, Edenton, NC, 34:02, 33:51

32, Teresa Smith, 43, Edenton, NC, 34:01, 33:53

33, Cindy Cooke, 57, Tyner, NC, 34:16, 34:05

34, Jordan Walton, 33, Edenton, NC, 35:21, 35:11

35, Gary Stanley, 59, Edenton, NC, 38:22, 38:13

36, Henry King, 47, Edenton, NC, 39:47, 39:35

37,  Sandra Carrera, 46, Edenton, NC, 39:57, 39:49

38, Stephanie Beaman, 43, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17

39, Victoria Brinson, 35, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17 

40, Martha High, 56, Edenton, NC, 41:32, 41:17

41, Celeste Wescott Maus, 59, Edenton, NC, 45:26, 41:18

42, Hack High, 56, Edenton, NC, 44:46, 44:33

43, Mia Peterson, 47, Edenton, NC, 45:45, 45:37

44, Amanda Copeland, 28, Hertford, NC, 49:48, 49:38 

45 A. King, 11, Edenton, NC, 51:43, 51:32

