If you are reading this, you are probably a fan. Not of me necessarily, though I do like to think there are one or two of you out there cheering me on.
But, odds are you have a favorite team or school you are somewhat emotionally invested in.
This past week, I learned about a guy named George who roots for UNC. Like me, George watches as many Carolina games as he can but unlike me, he had never seen one live.
His 30th birthday was approaching so he decided to come to Chapel Hill, watch a few games and celebrate his birthday in style.
What makes George unique is that he lives in Norwich, England. Not a lot of Brits are staying up until 2 a.m. for a Tar Heel basketball game that tips off here at 9 p.m.
When he decided to make the 3,917 mile trip from Norwich to Chapel Hill, he knew he needed to ensure it was memorable one. Mission accomplished.
Here are some of the things George did during his recent time in America. He got some Chick-Fil-A and then helped a friend prep and smoke a pork butt. He went to a Hornets game and met former Tar Heel Joel Berry while he was there.
He checked out Four Corners Restaurant, He’s Not Here, Sutton’s Drug Store and Sup Dogs, iconic establishments in Chapel Hill.
He also attended his first Carolina game and saw the Tar Heels beat Virginia Tech. After celebrating, George took a trip the next day to Raleigh so he could see the Carolina Hurricanes play and shoutout Marcus Paige on social media for his epic games at PNC Arena.
His next game was just a day later when UNC beat Boston College and George was again there to cheer them on. As if he needed more excitement on his trip, it was announced that during the upcoming Carolina game against N.C. State, the Tar Heels would be honoring both Roy Williams and the 1982 National Championship team.
That means during George’s third and final live UNC game on his trip, he not only got to witness his beloved Heels beat the Wolfpack by 20, but he also saw Roy Williams and Michael Jordan while he was there.
As if he needed a bonus, he wound up being interviewed by the ACC Network, went viral on social media and I’m certain his trip highlight will be his mention here in Fourth & Long.
All jokes aside, it appeared to be an amazing and eventful trip for George, aka @britishtarheel on social media. At one point, the official Carolina Basketball Twitter account joked about stealing his passport until the basketball season came to an end.
For a guy who enjoys cheering on his favorite basketball team from across the globe, it sounds like he got a fairly incredible, and not entirely accurate, taste of what it’s like to be a Carolina fan in North Carolina.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.