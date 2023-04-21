If you’re a sports fan, and if you’re reading this I assume you are, you should learn to embrace the NBA and/or NHL playoffs. It won’t be long before it’s the Fourth of July and ESPN showcases Joey Chestnut eating hotdogs because there is little else to show or talk about in sports.

The NHL playoffs have begun and it’s basically just a contest to see if anyone can stop the Boston Bruins. Boston is statistically playing the best hockey of any team in my lifetime and almost every hockey expert in the country expects them to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup in the end.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com