The first Monday Night Football game of the year brought tragedy when Mario and Nina Hamlin’s son, Damar, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the game. As I write this, he is in critical condition.
Because he is a player, I would’ve normally referred to him as Buffalo Bills safety, or former Pitt and ACC stand out Damar Hamlin. As I was reminded by my best friend last night though, it is hard to witness that as a parent and not feel heartbreak at the mere consideration of that being your child receiving CPR.
Sports like football can often provide a distraction, outlet or passion but it also occasionally provides us lessons that can be useful off the field. Combine that with the changing of the calendar and a new year, new me mentality and allow me to apologize for what is about to become an even more somber read.
You and I are going to die. It is guaranteed. Our time here is limited. With the exception of anyone directly related to God, this has been true for everyone that ever walked the planet and we are no different.
I know that is a sad thing to think or talk about, but because it is, we don’t think or talk about it. Then we watch a young man almost die on television and we are reminded once again that life is short and precious.
The same is true for everyone we love or care about and because of that, maybe the best resolution or objective of the new year should be to tell and show everyone you love exactly how much.
My former roommate and forever chosen family sister, Erika Brabble, framed for me my first column nearly 20 years ago. I still have it and I love it and I love her.
It occurs to me that one of these columns is going to be my last. If I am very lucky, it will be a retirement column and I will be able to say all of my goodbyes. We both know it doesn’t always work out that way.
I sincerely hope this is not my last column. If it is, know that I took great comfort and having told you that I genuinely appreciate you. Without you and people like you, I don’t have this outlet or voice.
I recognize that some columns are better than others, but know that I try, and while you may not always like what I have to say, it comes from a place of passion and love and appreciation.
I am trying to be a good person and while I adore sports, it occasionally intersects with reality and this column provides me the opportunity to attempt making our world just a little bit better.
The result is not always successful, but I hope genuinely positive intent matters, and even more so, I hope to somehow inspire it. Maybe this column and the reminder that love is a verb and we should ensure the people care about know how we feel, will do just that.