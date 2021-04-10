The 2020-21 high school volleyball season was one of perserverance for area schools in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Seven of the eight high schools in the area played during the 2020-21 campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the difficulties dealing with shortened schedules, limited crowds and all public school teams required to wear a face covering, area teams and athletes had success.
The latest edition of the All-Area team features accomplished volleyball athletes and up-and-coming players.
Currituck County’s Merritt Woodson and Perquimans County’s Tori Williamson were the co-Players of the Year.
They will be joined on the All-Area team by many of their teammates.
Here is the All-Area team:
Samantha Nixon, DS, S, Sr., Albemarle School: North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Class 1A all-state team selection, Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference and all-tournament team selection. Nixon had 37 kills, 14 assists, a team-best 45 digs, 25 aces and six total blocks.
Miranda Parker, MB, So., Albemarle School: Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference team selection, Parker had 90 kills, 14 digs, 27 assists, 15 aces 17 total blocks and a .210 hitting percentage.
Ava Morris, S, So., Albemarle School: Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference and all-tournament team selection. Morris had 69 kills, 47 assists, 24 digs, 18 aces one block and a .221 hitting percentage.
McKayla Knauss, OH, Jr., Camden: An Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, Knauss totaled 144 kills, 26 aces, 105 digs during the season.
Peyton Carver, S/RS, So., Camden: An Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, Carver posted 70 kills, 34 aces, 87 digs, 207 assists during the 2020-21 season.
Tessa Forehand, OH, So., Camden: An Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, Forehand had 120 kills during the season.
Sam Smith, L, Jr., Camden: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, Smith posted 193 digs during the season.
Woodson, OH, Sr., Currituck: Area co-Player of the Year.
Taylor McCarthy, S, Sr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection, led the conference in assists and was in the top five for Class 2A players in the state. McCarthy, a team captain, posted a 96.4% serving rate.
Macy Pace, MB, Jr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection, North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association all-region team selection in Class 2A, and was on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2020 Phenom List. Pace had 50% kill percentage with 44 blocks on the season to lead the Knights.
Amree Powers, L, Sr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection, Powers posted 190 digs on the season and 208 receptions.
Sara Hill, RS, DS, S, Sr., Currituck: Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection, Hill was a very strong defender with 100 digs and 76 receptions playing out of back right while posting a 14.9% serving ace percentage.
Williamson, OH, So., Perquimans: Area co-player of the Year.
Natalie Corprew, L, Sr., Perquimans: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association all-region and all-state team selection in Class 1A, Corprew posted 141 service points, 37 aces, 19 kills, 53 assists and 297 digs during the season.
Carly Elliott, S, Sr., Perquimans: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, the senior had 173 service points, 45 aces, 28 kills, 429 assists and 150 digs.
Eby Scaff, OH, So., Perquimans: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection, Scaff posted 38 service points, nine aces, 192 kills, four blocks and 95 digs.
Honorable Mention — Albemarle School: Sylvia Jennings, Monique Guzman-Torres, Maci Higgins, Madison Mansfield; Camden: Sydney Tatum, Mackenzie Boose, Adisyn Russell, Carlyn Tanis, Kaitlyn Knauss; Currituck: Caitlyn Ferretti, Kyrstin Middleton, Lainie Russell, Marissa Moyle; John A. Holmes: Sarai Leigh, Hannah Pippins; Northeastern: Kennedy Lister; Pasquotank: Madi Whaley, Hannah Harris; Perquimans: Maci Denson, Ariana Salupo, Daven Brabble.