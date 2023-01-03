AHOSKIE - The Annual Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Classic concluded last Monday night's games with the Roanoke Rapids Yellow Jackets slated against the John A. Holmes Aces varsity boys.
The game pace was fast and furious, various lead changes, close quarters scoring and long-range shooting. But when the dust settled it was the Aces that outlasted the Yellow Jackets by a score of 75-59, allowing Holmes to play in the semi-finals.
The Yellow Jackets christened the opening of the first quarter with a three ball, giving them an early lead. But the Aces had their coordinates dialed in and answered with a trey of their own.
The first quarter went by fairly quickly as there were minimum fouls and infractions which allowed the clock to tick away in this see-saw scoring extravaganza.
The Jackets eventually secured the lead consistently at the 2:27 mark, going ahead 13-9.
When the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter the Jackets were still ahead, but by only two points, 15-13.
The Aces banged a three-pointer at the opening of the second quarter swaying the score in their direction, 16-15. The temperature of the game changed as both teams began a bit more physical than the first quarter which increased the presence at the free throw line.
After the initial three-ball by the Aces, the Jackets responded with two consecutive scores as they regained the lead 19-16.
Holmes took the lead back, 24-23, with 4:07 left to play in the half. But the Yellow Jackets continued with their persistence and changed the lead two more times.
But at the end of the half, the Aces walked to the locker room sporting a 30-29 lead.
The Aces' offense is like an old car, it has to run for a little while to warm up before you drive it and then it’s ready.
This proved to be true in the second half.
At the opening of the third quarter, the Aces went on a 10-point trek putting double digit distance in the score, 40-30. The third quarter followed suit with the previous quarters ticking by extremely fast and both teams trading baskets.
The Jackets tried all they could to cut down the score, but were unsuccessful in stopping the Aces offensively. The Jackets were able to trim the score to a five point deficit as the third quarter came to a quick end with Holmes still ahead, 52-46.
Holmes started the fourth quarter with quick five-point surge compliments of two-point and three-point baskets.
The Jackets offense started stuttering and the Aces continued to grind offensively and defensively alike.
At 4:24, the Aces had regained their double digit distance leading 62-52. The Yellow Jackets were able to sink a three-pointer and a short jumper, but that wasn’t enough to stop the Holmes money train from heading towards victory.
The Aces won 75-59 and advanced to the semi-final where they met the hosting Hertford County Bears. Subsequently Holmes succumbed to the Hertford County which resulted in the Aces participating in the consolation bracket.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.