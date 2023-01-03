AHOSKIE - The Annual Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Classic concluded last Monday night's games with the Roanoke Rapids Yellow Jackets slated against the John A. Holmes Aces varsity boys.

The game pace was fast and furious, various lead changes, close quarters scoring and long-range shooting. But when the dust settled it was the Aces that outlasted the Yellow Jackets by a score of 75-59, allowing Holmes to play in the semi-finals.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.