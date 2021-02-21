The John A. Holmes High School varsity basketball teams are heading to the state playoffs.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the brackets Sunday, Feb. 21.
On the boys side, the Aces placed first in the Albemarle Athletic Conference with a 9-1 overall record, 5-0 in the conference. They are followed by Perquimans (9-4, 4-3 AAC) in second; Gates (4-4, 4-3 AAC), third; Camden (8-6, 4-4 AAC), fourth; and Manteo (1-11, 0-7 AAC), fifth. Washington County did not field a basketball team.
Holmes is ranked fourth in their state play-off bracket and will face No. 13-ranked Pender in the first round. In the second round, the winner of the JAHHS-Pender game will face the winner of the No. 5 Riverside-Martin and No. 12 Gates County game.
No. 15 Perquimans will face No. 2 West Columbus in the first round of their bracket. The winner of that game will face the winner of the No. 7 Henderson Coll. and No. 10 Rosewood game.
In the Atlantic 5, Bear Grass Charter placed first in the conference with a 5-5 (2-1 A5) record, while Cape Hatteras was second (2-5, 1-2 A5). Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke did not field teams this year.
No. 9 Bear Grass Charter will face No. 8 East Carteret in the first round of the state playoffs. The will face the winner of the No. 1 Granville Central-No. 16 Southside game in the second round.
All of the teams are in the same bracket.
The first-round games are scheduled to be played Tuesday, Feb. 23 with the second-round games to be played Thursday, Feb. 25. Third-round games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, with Regional games on Tuesday, March 2. The state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 6.
Girls' Basketball
On the girls' side, the Lady Aces (8-5, 5-2 AAC) placed second in the conference. Gates County was first (6-1, 6-1 AAC). They were followed by Manteo (3-8, 3-3 AAC), third; Perquimans (3-4, 1-2 AAC), fourth; Camden (0-13, 0-7, AAC), fifth; and Washington (didn't field a team).
In the Atlantic 5 Conference, Cape Hatteras was first (6-3, 2-0 A5), while Bear Grass Charter (3-6, 0-2 A5) placed second. Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke did not field teams.
No. 12-ranked Holmes will face No. 5 East Carteret in the first round of the state playoffs. The winner of that game will face the winner of the No. 4 Cape Hatteras and No. 13 Riverside-Martin game in the second round.
