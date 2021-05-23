ELIZABETHY CITY – Pasquotank County High School hosted the track teams from John A. Holmes, Bertie County and Hertford County high schools on Wednesday, May 19, at the school campus in Elizabeth City.
Jaylon Gurganus, with the Aces, placed second in the boys’ 400-meter dash with a time of 58.14 seconds. The junior also placed second in the long jump, with a distance of 18 feet 7 inches.
On the girls’ side, Ace Sarai Leigh placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.34 seconds. The junior places second in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet 1 inch. She was first in the triple jump with a distance of 29 feet 2 inches.
Zacchaeu Grissom, placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.34 seconds. She was fifth in the long jump with a distance of 12 feet, 6 inches.
Holmes’ Samantha Layton placed first in the mile with a time of 6 minutes, 55 seconds. She was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:13.10.
Manteo meet
MANTEO – The Aces competed against Manteo and Cape Hatteras Monday, May 17, at Manteo High School.
On the boys’ side, Jaylon Gurganus placed fourth for the Aces in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.44 seconds. He was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.94 seconds. He was first in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches. He was also first in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 6 inches.
On the girls’ side, Zaccheau Grissom placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.24 seconds. She was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.44.
Holmes’ Samantha Layton was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:20.18, and was third in the mile – after losing a shoe on the first of four laps – with a time of 7:06.00.
Sarai Leigh placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.84 seconds. The Ace was also first in the long jump with a distance of 11 feet, 1 inch. In the triple jump, she again placed first with a distance of 26 feet, 2 inches.
According to the school’s website, the Aces are next scheduled to compete Wednesday, June 2, as they host a meet with Perquimans and Camden. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. at Aces Stadium.